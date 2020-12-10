Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty plunged over a half per cent during the intra-day trade on Thursday, led by weak global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex gave away the 46,000 mark to trade 0.76 per cent or 350.31 points lower at 45,753.19. It had earlier touched the high of 46,001.9 and low of 45,685.87.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 was trading at 13,425.80, lower by 0.76 per cent of 103.30 points lower.

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty had hit their all-time high of 46,164.10 mark and 13,548.90 levels respectively.

Of the 30 BSE constituents, only 10 were trading in green with Nestle, ITC, HUL, Titan, Power Grid, Maruti and Asian Paints as the top gainers.

Whereas, losers were led by Ultratech Cement, M&M, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, SBI, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) plunged over 8 per cent after it announced that government is planning to sell up to 20 per cent stake in the company via offer for sale.

On the broader market, BSE MidCap and SmallCap were also trading lower at 0.89 per cent and 0.81 per cent respectively.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a negative note, while Shanghai was trading in green.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.53 per cent to USD 49.12 per barrel.