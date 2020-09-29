Domestic markets ended Tuesday’s volatile trade marginally lower amid lack of directional cues from domestic as well as global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 8.41 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 37,973.22. The equity benchmark hit an intra-day high and low of 38,236 and37,831 respectively. ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, NTPC and ITC.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Tata Steel, Titan and HDFC were among the gainers.

On the NSE Nifty slipped 5.15 points or 0.05 per cent to 11,222.40.

On the broader front, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended with losses at 0.16 per cent and 0.01 per cent respectively.

According to traders, domestic equities traded on a choppy note amid lack of directional cues from the domestic as well as global markets.

Domestic investors turned cautious after the Reserve Bank postponed its bi-monthly policy review meeting, they said.

Further, market participants across the globe are looking for cues from the first presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, set for later in the day.

Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 42.68 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to settle at 73.86 against the US dollar.