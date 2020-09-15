Domestic markets ended over a half per cent on Tuesday, backed by strong buying sentiment in financial counters amid positive cues from global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 287.72 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044.35 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 81.75 points or 0.71 per cent to 11,521.80.

Gainers on the BSE charts were led by IndusInd Bank (up nearly 5 per cent), followed by Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, TiTan led laggards as it dropped around 1.5 per cent. It was followed by companies like Maruti, ITC, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto.

On the broader front, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended with gains at 1.5 per cent and 0.85 per cent respectively.

Domestic equities traded a positive note through the day tracking firm cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 298.22 crore on a net basis on Monday, exchange data showed.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo slipped in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.49 per cent higher at USD 40.20 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee tumbled 16 paise to close at 73.64 against the US dollar.