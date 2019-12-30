Indian markets, Sensex and Nifty, ended on a mixed note after witnessing a see-saw trade on Monday as gains of top achievers—Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel was offset losses in top laggards like –ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, HUL, Asian Paints and Axis Bank.

The benchmarks jumped over 260 points during the day, bringing its day’s end at 17.14 points, lower at 41,558. Whereas, NSE Nifty, closed 10.05 points, higher at 12,255.85.

ICICI Bank shed 0.99 per cent of its share price on the BSE.

Market experts attributed this trading pattern to absence of any major trigger points in the market.

On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat against the US dollar at 71.34 during the intraday trade.

