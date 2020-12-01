Equity indices rose on Tuesday morning led by the profits in metal, IT and pharma sectors.

Along with this, investor sentiments were also given a boost as the economy recovered faster than expected in second quarter as improved manufacturing helped GDP to contract by 7.5 per cent as compared to the 23.9 per cent contraction for the first quarter.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 44,392.22, higher by 242.50 points or 0.55 per cent from the previous close of 34,911.32 levels.

It opened at 44,435.83 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 44,470.26 and a low of 44,118.10.

Similarly, the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 13,029.65, higher by 60.70 points or 0.47 per cent.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, Ultra Tech Cement, IndusInd bank and Sun pharma.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra, Nestle, Titan company, Axis bank, Bajaj finance, M&M and HDFC bank were the losers during the early trading hours.