Domestic indices ended in negative territory on Friday, dragged by financial stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 134.03 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 38,845.82 with HDFC Bank being the top loser (lost over 2 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (gained around 4 per cent) being the top gainer.

The NSE Nifty fell 11.15 points or 0.10 per cent to finish at 11,504.95.

Other laggards on the BSE Sensex included Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Titan, SBI, HUL, HDFC and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, M&M, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and PowerGrid were among the remaining gainers.

On a weekly basis, both the benchmarks ended flat.

The broader market ended on the mixed note with S&P BSE MidCap ending with 0.26 per cent gains while the SmallCap ended 0.32 per cent lower.

According to traders, despite a positive start, domestic stocks ended on a negative note tracking weakness in financial stocks and foreign fund outflows.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 249.82 crore on a net basis on Thursday, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while most stock exchanges in Europe were trading with a negative bias.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 43.47 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee strengthened by 21 paise to close at 73.45 against the US dollar.