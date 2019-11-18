The benchmark Sensex fall more than 100 points during the intraday trade on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty traded at 11,882.85.

Indian markets BSE Sensex had opened higher at 40,431.08, from its Friday’s close of 40,356.69 and Nifty at 11,931.25.

At 1210 hours BSE Sensex was at 40,235.52 low by 121.17 point and Nifty50 fell by 12.06 points at 11,882.85.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time the report was being filed were—Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Asian Paints, trading between 1.18 per cent and 2.40 per cent lower. Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints were the top drags on Sensex.

Foreign Portfolio Investors sold Rs 1,008.37 crore worth of stocks on Friday while the Domestic Investors bought scrips worth Rs 537.74 crore.

Yes Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC were the top losers during the early trade.

The US markets closed higher as investors remained positive on progress seen in US-China trade talks.

