After touching a high of 37,000 levels during the day, the BSE Sensex ended over 99 points higher on Monday, led by heavy buying in Reliance Industries, IT and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 99.36 points or 0.27 per cent, higher at 36,693.69.

Nifty, on the other hand, closed at 34.65 points, or 1.15 per cent, up at 10,802.70.

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped over 3 per cent during the day to hit a record high of Rs 1,947 on the BSE on the back of new investments.

The company during the weekend had announced sale of 0.15 per cent stake in Reliance Jio Platforms to Qualcomm for Rs 730 crore.

Since April, the RIL’s digital unit has received slew of investments worth over 1.18 lakh crore.

Apart from the RIL, other top gainers of the day on the BSE included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HUL and ITC.

Laggards of the day included PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank.

According to traders, the market movement was largely dictated by specific index-heavyweight stocks leading to high volatility.

However, positive cues from global markets kept overall sentiment positive.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant gains amid hopes of a better earning season.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.25 per cent to USD 42.70 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled on a flat note at 75.19 against the US dollar.