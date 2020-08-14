Domestic indices over 1 per cent lower on Friday dragged by banks and financial sectors. All major sectors, except metal and pharma, also turned red weighing on the sentiments. Further, weak global cues, confusion over US fiscal stimulus, and Chinese economic data also weighed down the market.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended on 37,877, down by 433 points or 1.13 per cent. Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling around 3 per cent, followed by SBI, M&M, Bajaj Finance, ITC, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tata Steel, Titan and Infosys were the gainers.

The broader NSE Nifty slumped 122.05 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 11,178.40.

Similar to the benchmarks, broader markets also ended with MidCap and SmallCap indices down by 0.8 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

According to traders, key indices made a U-turn after trading on a positive note in the first half of the session following massive losses in European equities.

Stock exchanges in Paris, Frankfurt and London plunged up to 2 per cent in early deals.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the red, while Shanghai and Tokyo settled with gains.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.65 per cent lower at $ 44.67 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled 6 paise lower at 74.90 against US dollar.