Sensex closes 37 points higher in a volatile session; ITC, HDFC jump

The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex closed nearly 37 points higher in a volatile session on Friday led by strong buying support for ITC, HDFC and L&T.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 36.74 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 58,803.33 points against its previous day’s close at 58,766.59 points. Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the positive at 58,969.02 points and rose to a high of 59,108.66 points in the morning trade.

The Sensex slipped into negative within half an hour of the opening of the trade. It slipped to a low of 58,558.64 points.

The Sensex had slumped 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 3.35 points or 0.02 per cent down at 17,539.45 points against its previous day’s close at 17,542.80 points.

The Nifty had lost 216.50 points or 1.22 per cent on Thursday.

ITC surged 1.72 per cent to Rs 323. The scrip soared to a high of Rs 324.20 in the intra-day. The share price of ITC on Friday hit the highest level in five years. The market capitalisation of ITC soared past Rs 4 lakh crore for the first time in five years.

HDFC soared 1.75 per cent to Rs 2445.45. L&T jumped 1.49 per cent to Rs 1940.05. HDFC Bank jumped 0.95 per cent to Rs 1486.15. Axis Bank, NTPC, Kotak Bank and State Bank of India were among the major Sensex gainers.

Maruti Suzuki slumped 1.19 per cent to Rs 8920.10. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited dipped 1.19 per cent to Rs 2529.80.

IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the major Sensex losers.

(inputs from ANI)