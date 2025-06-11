SEBI gives Jio BlackRock Joint Venture JBIAPL nod to act as investment adviser

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (JBIAPL) has made a regulatory filing to the stock exchange on Tuesday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted registration to JBIAPL to operate as an investment adviser.

“Please note SEBI, vide letter dated June 10, 2025, has granted certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (‘JBIAPL’) to act as an Investment Adviser,” the company stated.

Advertisement

It may be recalled that on May 27, Jio BlackRock Asset Management received final approval from SEBI to launch its mutual fund business. This approval brought the total number of mutual fund participants in India’s Rs 70-trillion industry to 48 entities.

Advertisement

JBIAPL happens to be a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and global asset management firm BlackRock.

The joint venture, which was first announced on July 26, 2023, aims to offer a full suite of financial products in the investment advisory and mutual fund space. SEBI had granted in-principle approval for the mutual fund business on October 4, 2024.

Earlier, Reliance Industries had demerged its financial services arm into a separate listed entity named Jio Financial Services back in 2023. The company already has a presence across insurance broking, payment banks, payment solutions loans and leasing.

Recently, Jio BlackRock Asset Management unveiled its website and launched an early access initiative, whereby individuals could preview the platform before public launch, access simple, engaging educational content on investing and be among the first to explore Jio BlackRock’s digital-first investment solutions.