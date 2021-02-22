The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Future Retail and Reliance on a plea by Amazon against Delhi High Court’s order to maintain status quo on RIL-Future deal. The top court also allowed the NCLT to proceed in deal to go on but directed the tribunal to refrain from passing final orders on the amalgamation.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High court had stayed a previous order on status quo of the RIL-Future deal in an interim order.

Amazon and Future have locked horns after the e-commerce giant took the Future Group to arbitration at SIAC, that the latter has violated the agreement, which barred it from dealing with RIL in any manner.

Amazon had moved the Supreme Court against the Future-Reliance Retail deal. On February 8, the Delhi High Court had stayed the implementation of status quo ordered by a single-judge bench on the Rs 24,713-crore deal between Future Retail Ltd and Reliance. The e-commerce company has challenged this Delhi High Court Division Bench order, which stayed the implementation of the “status quo” on the deal.