SBI Foundation, Social Alpha select top 4 start-ups from Assistive Technology challenge

A comfortable wearable assistive technology device for the deaf, a device for pressure injuries and bedsores, a biofluid based diagnostics tool to effectively manage central nervous system diseases and other neurodegenerative conditions, and an AI-powered mobile app that empowers the blind, were the four winning solutions at the recently concluded Techtonic: Innovation in Assistive Technology.

Jointly conducted by Social Alpha and the SBI Foundation, the challenge invited innovators and entrepreneurs to work on products and services that address the difficulties faced by people with disabilities (PwDs) and enable them to lead empowered life.

The challenge received overwhelming participation from startups across India. The participants were evaluated based on technological innovation, social impact, and business roadmap among other parameters. The program focused on the following areas: Visual Impairment, Developmental Disorders, Chronic Neurological Conditions, Locomotor Disabilities, and Speech & Hearing Disabilities.

The four winners were chosen from 21 finalists. The winners, Tinkertech, Cureous Labs, Urvogelbio, and Quarkbitz, are eligible for grant support of INR 15 lakhs, and year-long Incubation support from Social Alpha. The top 10 finalists, including the winners, are eligible for a Certificate Program in Assistive Technology Solutions by National Institute for Speech and Hearing (NISH).

According to estimates, India accounts for 40 to 80 million PwDs — i.e., 1 in 12 households has a family member with a disability. However, due to low literacy levels, social stigma, and lack of opportunities, PwDs remain the most excluded members of society.

A large number of children with disabilities stay out of school, disabled adults are unlikely to be employed, families with a disabled member tend to be economically weaker, and the ageing population puts a lot of financial stress at both the household and national level.

Techtonic: Innovation in Assistive Technology is aimed at scouting and nurturing assistive technologies that foster inclusivity and remove barriers for PwDs in everyday life.