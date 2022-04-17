Say hi to new hybrid. Honda pulled off Auto Mobile market in India

Just What the market wanted

The efficiency of eV with the freedom of regular fuel Honda city’s new hybrid car is going to be an absolute revolution in the Indian market

Honda is famous for its innovative engine technology to meet all sorts of demands this time the transition from traditional IC engine-powered vehicles to electric cars goes through the route of a hybrid powertrain.

The Honda City Hybrid comes with a 1.5-litre engine using Atkinson Cycle that makes 98 PS and 127 Nm of peak power and torque and two electric motors for an output of 109 PS and 253 Nm. One motor acts as Motor Generator Unit (MGU) that is connected to the engine.

This car is not just powerful but also beautiful the exterior design of this version of the City remains almost identical to the one currently sold in India. The front has sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a sculpted bonnet line, compact fog lamp housing, stylish alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, sharp LED taillamps, etc. The interiors are finished in black theme with high-quality materials, features like Wireless Smartphone Charging, Connectivity Features, Red Stitching on Black Upholstery to give it has a sporty look, multiple layers on the dashboard, steering mounted control, part-digital instrument cluster and much more.