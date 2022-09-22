SaveIN has tied up with TaCa Healthcare to offer its care now, pay later. Through this partnership, SaveIN will offer instant zero-cost EMIs to Taca Healthcare patients, in over 20 cities across the country.

Jitin Bhasin, founder of SaveIN, said, “Elective surgeries is a very large, under-penetrated need among Indian masses and there is a clear case to standardize the entire process while making it transparent and affordable. We at SaveIN are excited to deepen our presence in this category in partnership with TaCa Healthcare who share similar values of facilitating quality care with enhanced affordability. Our on-demand- zero percent EMIs for healthcare treatments are designed to reduce the pain of handling planned and unplanned medical events and am confident patients will benefit immensely from this new age credit facility”

Backed by Silicon Valley-based technology investor, Y-Combinator, SaveIN allows individuals to split their medical bills into zero-cost EMIs. The company aims to expand to 5000 healthcare outlets across India by the end of this financial year.