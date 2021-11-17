SAIL supplies 48,200 tonnes of Steel to Purvanchal Expressway

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied 48,200 Tonnes of steel for the Purvanchal Expressway which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The total quantity of steel supplied by SAIL for this massive project comprises TMT Bars, Structurals and Plates, said a senior officer of the Steel Ministry here on Wednesday. The 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway would substantially improve the road connectivity and join several districts of Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

“SAIL, CPSE under the Ministry of Steel, has always catered to the country’s domestic steel requirement and played a crucial role in the growth and development of the country,” the Ministry said.

In the past, SAIL steel has been extensively used in the construction of various infrastructure projects including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, Atal Tunnel, Bogibeel and DholaSadiya bridges, etc along with several other notable projects of national importance. SAIL is continuously enhancing its production with a steady increase in the percentage of value-added products in its product basket.