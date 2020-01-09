As the tension between US and Iran decreases, Indian rupee strengthened 22 paise 271.48 per US dollar in opening trade on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 71.44 against the greenback. On Wednesday, the domestic unit had settled at 71.70 per dollar.

The President of United States on Wednesday said Washington did not necessarily have to respond to Iran unit is that American military bases in Iraq.

Trump’s comments came after Iran fired rockets at US facilities in Iraq in response to the killing of its top general Quaseem Soleimani. Initially, Iran claimed that as many as 80 American soldiers were killed in the missile attack.

However, latest reports suggest there were no US or Iraqi casualties from the Iranian strikes, amid speculation that Tehran may have deliberately pulled its punches to avoid a wider conflagration.

(With input from agencies)