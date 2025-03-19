Rs 7.81 lakh cr released under MGNREGS creating over 8 cr jobs in 10 years: Govt

In the last 10 years, from 2014-15 to 2024-25, the central government has released Rs 7,81,302 crore which resulted in the creation of 8.07 crore rural assets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Rural Development, over the last 10 years, a remarkable increase in the creation of rural assets has been witnessed marking over 526% increase in the rural assets which are geotagged and of better quality.

The total person days generated between FY 2006-07 to FY 2013-14 were 1660 crore, whereas, the total person days between FY 2014-15 to FY 2024-25 has been 3029 crore, which is 82% more than the decade before 2014, Ministry of Rural Development said.

It also highlighted that the current Financial year’s allocation of Rs 86,000 crore is the highest ever budgetary allocation at the BE stage.

It may be noted that the budget allocation for the Financial Year 2006-07 was Rs 11,300 crores, which increased to 33,000 crore in 2013-14. This has increased continuously over the last 10 years.

Moreover, due to continued focus on women empowerment, the participation of women has increased from 48% in FY 2013-14 to over 58% in the current FY 2024-25.

The data also highlighted a substantial increase in the creation of individual assets from 17.6% in FY 2013-14 to 56.99% in FY 2024-25.

It further highlighted that the adoption of National Electronic Fund Management System (NeFMS) and Aadhaar Based Payment System (ABPS) in the current decade have made MGNREGA, the biggest DBT Scheme in the country.

“100% of the wage disbursement is being done electronically through DBT,” it maintained.

It further said that other path breaking digital initiatives like GIS based planning, Geo-tagging of assets, SECURE for estimate calculation etc. have made this Scheme one of the most transparently run schemes in the country.