RPP Infra Projects on Tuesday announced that its joint venture firm has bagged an order worth Rs 231.77 crore.

The order has been awarded to RPP-RK, a joint venture firm, where the company holds 60 per cent of the shares and partner RK Infra Corp, holds 40 per cent of the shares.

RPP-RK has received a new work order for Rs 231.77 crore from Highways Department for Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Projects, RPP Infra Projects said in a regulatory filing.

RPP Infra Projects said, with the work order, the company is on way to having order book of Rs 2,000 crore. The company said it has to execute these orders within a period of 24 months.

Post the announcement, shares of RPP Infra Projects rose to Rs 69.75, up by 3.95 per cent at the time of reporting.