A report issued by Motilal Oswal Financial Services has said that Reliance Industries has emerged as the biggest wealth creator over the last 25 years.

As per the 25th edition of Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ annual wealth creation study, the Indian conglomerate accounted for Rs 6.3 trillion in wealth created since the year 1995 to 2020.

Giants like Infosys and Bajaj Finance also figured the list of biggest wealth creators.

IT major Infosys has turned out to be the fastest wealth creator during the 25-year period, while Kotak Mahindra Bank has been the most consistent wealth creator since 1995, the report showed.

The study also revealed that the consumer or the retail sector was the largest wealth creating sector during the period under review.

In the last five years, Tasty Bite Eatables was the fastest wealth creator, RIL the biggest and Pidilite the most consistent wealth creator.

Of the 1,300 companies listed in 1995, only 100 companies have created meaningful wealth. The report noted that over 50 per cent of the current market cap is made up of listings post 1995.