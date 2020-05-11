Reliance Industries (RIL) shares were trading at 2 per cent during the intraday trade on Monday, after the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate fixed May 14 as the ‘record date’ for the Rs 53,125 crore rights issue.

“The rights issue committee, constituted by the board of directors of the company, has, at its meeting held today (Saturday), fixed May 14 as the ‘record date’ for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue (eligible shareholders),” the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday evening.

At 1.18 p.m., RIL shares on the BSE were at Rs 1,594.50 per share, higher by Rs 32.20 or 2.06 per cent from the previous close. So, far it has touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,614.85 per share.

Similarly, on the NSE Nifty50, the company was trading up by Rs 31.70 or 2.03 per cent at Rs 1,593.50.

The surge in share prices is also supported by company’s market capitalisation, which is currently above the Rs 10 lakh crore mark at Rs 10,09,930.36 crore.

Further, in a major boost for the company, US-headquartered Vista Equity Partners would invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment, announced last week, values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

This is the third investment for Jio after the over Rs 43,000 crore investment announced by Facebook and the Rs 5,655 crore investment by Silver Lake.

As per the reports, the company is expecting two more deals with giants like Saudi Arabia’s Wealth Fund and US-based General Atlantic, which will only add to the existing Rs 60,596.37 crore from that Mukesh Ambani sealed in last weeks.