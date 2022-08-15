Reliance In. celebrates the joy of Independence with ex-servicemen

Reliance Industries on Sunday celebrated the joy of a vibrant democracy and Independence across all geographies it works in.

RIL corporate office, every one of the 13 or more assembling sites, Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai, each of the 28 state base camp, 1,072 Jio Centers, 6,000 or more Jio Points and every single Reliance Retail store partook with extraordinary power to commend the joy of Independence.

Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) saw representatives and their families come in extraordinary numbers to observe the hoisting of the national flag and participate in the festivities.

On the occasion, RIL honoured ex-servicemen who have been at the very front of safeguarding the country’s Independence across all areas, regions, and distributed sweets, national flags, lapel pins and other dedicatory tokens to stamp the occasion.

Flag hoisting and march past was organised at all RIL offices and plants, marking the festivities.

(inputs from IANS)