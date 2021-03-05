Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will bear the full cost of Covid 19 vaccination for its employees and their families, totaling an estimated 12.2 lakh as the company’s y aims to safeguard them against the coronavirus.

With this, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has joined the likes of IT giants like, TCS, Infosys, and India’s biggest state-run bank, the State Bank of India among others, who are earning the cost of Covid 19 vaccination for its employees and their families.

Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation in a letter to members of the Reliance family said, “As per our earlier commitment, Reliance will bear full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents and vaccine eligible aged children. You and your family’s safety and well being is our responsibility. Mukesh and I truly believe that cherishing the health and happiness of our loved ones is what it means to be part of a family-Reliance family.”

“With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then, please do not let your guard down against the scourge of the coronavirus just yet. Continue to maintain utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stage of the collective battle. Together we must win and we will!” Ambani said.

The firm has tied-up with specific hospitals to roll out the vaccination drive for employees at the places where they are stationed. The drive will cover all employees of the company’s oil and chemical division, retail unit and telecom venture Jio, their associates, and their registered dependents.

“For those who are eligible to be vaccinated, we strongly urge you to register quickly for the Government of India’s vaccination programme currently underway,” Nita Ambani said.

