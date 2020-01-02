Users can download the app, called ‘MANI’, which is an acronym for Mobile Aided Note Identifier, and will have to scan the notes using the camera, it said adding that the audio output to give our results will be in Hindi and English.

The app, which is available both on Android and iOS operating systems, was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other officials on Wednesday.

The central bank also said the app does not authenticate a note as either genuine or counterfeit.

With an aim to help differently-abled, the Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday launched a mobile app to identify the denomination of currency notes.

The app, ‘MANI’—Mobile Aided Note Identifier, will scan the currency notes by capturing their images and later it will generate a non-sonic notification.

“This new application will help the visually-impaired people to identify the denomination of the Indian banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series by capturing the image of the notes placed in front of the mobile’s rear camera. The app will generate audio and non-sonic notification intimating the currency note denomination to the user,” said an official.

After government introduced demonetization in November 2016, new currency notes of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 were released in the past couple of years.

However, there were reports of problems faced by visually-challenged persons in identifying these new notes and conducting their routine business.

The app aims to resolve all their issues and can be freely downloaded from Android Playstore or iOS App Store.

(With input from agencies)