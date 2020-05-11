Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Monday penned down a note for entrepreneurs advising them to ‘adapt and create,’ to overcome the challenges laid by the coronavirus caused Covid-19 pandemic.

“It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create,” Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, the holding firm of Tata Group wrote in a note on social media platform Instagram.

Tata hoped that entrepreneurs will find a better way to run their operations following the pandemic that has severely disrupted economic activity.

“In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today. I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis,” Tata wrote.

Tata, who was the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012, further said, “I won’t downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times. But my confidence remains high in the inventive nature and the creativity entrepreneurs today who will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be benchmarks of tomorrow”.

Tata is known to have a soft spot for the emerging startups, in fact, he recently invested an undisclosed amount (in his personal capacity) in an 18-year old entrepreneur’s pharmaceutical venture Generic Aadhaar.

Other than that, he has previously invested in a number of then startups including Ola, Paytm, Snapdeal, CureFit, Urban Ladder and Avanti Finance.