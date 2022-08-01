UP railway stations to sell ODOP products

Items listed under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme in Uttar Pradesh will presently be accessible at railway stations across the state. This plan will be known as the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP).

As per a state government representative, the railway stations of the locale will go about as promotional hub for ODOP products.

The OSOP was referenced in the 2022-2023 Union Budget and as a component of the initiative, all rail route stations in a specific locale would showcase ODOP products of the region.

This has been concluded after the pilot OSOP project in Varanasi and Pratapgarh rail line stations were successful, authorities said.

“If a train is passing through Ayodhya, then all the railway stations falling in this district – from Ayodhya, Ayodhya Cantt, Bilhar Ghat, Bada Gaon, Bharatkund, Devrakot, Darshan Nagar, Gauria Mau, Masoudha, Raujagaon, Salarpur, Sohawal, Gosaiganj, Rudauli and Acharya Narendranagar will showcase jaggery, the ODOP of this district,” an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Navneet Sehgal has talked about the venture with railway authorities concerned.

“Due to its extensive network, railways is a symbol of the unity and integrity of the country. Uttar Pradesh being the most populous state is also one of the states with the largest number of passengers who use railways.

“Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a favourite destination of tourists in the last five years and therefore, the OSOP scheme will further expand the scope of ODOP,” he added.

uniformity in products standard size will be made accessible by the rail lines, he said.

According to project requirement, there can be more than one stall at a railway station and the stalls will be both both permanent and on mobile trolleys.

The MSME division will pay the lease; Rs 1,000 for 15 days and the rundown of merchants and their pivot will likewise be ready by the office.

CM Yogi Adityanath had launched the ODOP plot in January 2018 to advance native prducts of 75 locale at national and international platforms.

