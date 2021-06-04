Mini Ratna PSU, RailTel Corporation of India on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 120 crore order from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

“RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order of a total amount of Rs 119.72 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) for implementation of MPLS-VPN services along with miscellaneous services at 340 locations of BCCL for the period of 60 months,” it said in a filing to BSE.

The state-owned, RailTel is a leading neutral telecom infrastructure providers and has a pan-India optic fibre network on exclusive right of way along the railway track.

Shares of the company were trading 1.34 per cent higher at Rs 132.50 apiece on BSE.