FarmERP has joined hands with The Global G.A.P., becoming the member of this worldwide renowned organization that is a trademark, along with being a set of standards for Good Agricultural Practices (G.A.P.).

Back in 2001, at a time when there was little to no connection between agriculture and technology, a Pune-based startup, Shivrai Technologies, founded by technology entrepreneurs Sanjay Borkar and Santosh Shinde, developed the FarmERP platform that began to bridge the gap between these two industries.

Today, FarmERP is not only a pioneer in the AgriTech industry, but it is also the leading solutions provider to various industries spanning the entire Agricultural Value Chain.

“We started our journey by working with individual small farmers and eventually we expanded our reach by working with large size farms and agri-businesses,” said Sanjay Borkar, CEO & Co-Founder of FarmERP. “Today, we are serving in more than 25 countries” he added.

FarmERP was the innovation made by Sanjay Borkar and Santosh Shinde. They dreamed of creating a digital platform that would empower farmers and make a difference in the agricultural sector, and today they have done just that.

FarmERP offers a future-ready, agriculture ERP platform for smart agriculture to achieve higher efficiency, higher yields, higher profitability, and complete traceability. Their solutions cater to multiple sub-verticals in the agriculture industry like Biotech, Organic Farming, Export, R&D, and a host of others.

To connect farmers to markets where they can sell their safe and sustainable agricultural products by developing and implementing farm assurance systems that are based on facts and recognized across the supply chain, the Global Good Agricultural Practice (G.A.P) was founded in the year 1997 in Europe.

Over the next ten years, the process spread throughout the European continent and beyond. Driven by the impacts of Globalization, a growing number of producers and retailers around the world joined in, gaining the organization’s global significance. GLOBALG.A.P. today is the world’s leading Farm Assurance program, translating consumer requirements into Good Agricultural Practices in a rapidly growing list of countries – currently more than 135.