PSU stocks top gainers in a flat market

PSU stocks are top gainers in trade on Monday in a flat market.

BSE CPSE index is top gainer with a gain of 1.5 per cent. Among the index constituents, stocks are up by up to 8 per cent.

KIOCL is up 8 per cent, Railtel is up by 7 per cent, NFL is up by 7 per cent, HOCL is up 7 per cent, Engineers India is up 6 per cent, RCF is up 4 per cent, BHEL is up 4 per cent, NALCL is up 4 per cent, NHPC is up 4 per cent.

Advertisement

BSE Sensex is down 50 points at 72,190 points on Monday in the sideways market.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said Nifty took a breather near 21,800 zone halting the ongoing rally finding resistance and remained range bound for the entire session near 21,720 zone with bias maintained positive.

As mentioned earlier, the index would have levels near 21,550 maintained as the near-term support while the next major targets of 22,200-22,300 levels are anticipated in the coming days with the strong uptrend still maintained intact. The support for the day is seen at 21,600 zone while the resistance is seen at 21,900 level.