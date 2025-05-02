Prime Focus to set up Rs 3,000-crore film city in Mumbai

Prime Focus on Friday announced here on Friday that it plans to set up a Rs 3,000 crore investment to set up a ‘film city’, to house an entire ecosystem related to entertainment.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Maharashtra government by the BSE-listed company to create the complex, which would have the potential to create up to 2,500 jobs.

Making an official announcement about the project on the sidelines of the ongoing WAVES 2025 event in Mumbai, Prime Focus founder Namit Malhotra stated that the film city complex will come up over a 200-acre area within the financial capital which the Maharashtra state government has committed to allocate.

Malhotra did not mention the exact location of where the complex would come up, but stated that the Maharashtra state government has outlined two or three options.

Malhorta stated that the film complex, which will be set up by Prime Focus would have a Ramayana-themed amusement park, hotels and residential accommodation facilities, where families would be able to reside for months.

He stated that the groundbreaking for the entertainment complex can be expected this year itself, for which the company plans to reach out to investors to raise funds.