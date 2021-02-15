Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a ‘Maharatna’ Company under Ministry of Power, GoI has posted Profit After Tax and Total Income for the nine months ended 31st December 2020 on a standalone basis as Rs 8,420 crore and Rs 29,822 crore respectively, which are about 10 % and 7 % higher with respect to the corresponding period of FY20.

On a consolidated basis, the Profit After Tax and Total Income are Rs 8,510 crore and Rs 30,007 crore are respectively, registering a growth of 10 % and 7 % respectively with respect to the corresponding period of FY20.

The Company has posted Profit After Tax of Rs 3,324 crore and Total Income of ₹ 10,311 crores for Q3FY21 on a standalone basis, registering an increase of about 24 % & 9 % respectively with respect to the corresponding period of FY20.

While on a consolidated basis, the Company has posted Profit After Tax and Total Income of Rs 3,368 crore and Rs 10,359 crore respectively for Q3FY21, registering an increase of about 26 % & 9 % respectively with respect to the corresponding period of FY20.

POWERGRID’s physical assets (including subsidiaries) include 1,68,000 ckm of transmission lines, 253 substations with transformation capacity of about 4,25,000 MVA.

During the year, with the use of state-of-the-art maintenance techniques, automation and digitization, POWERGRID maintained average transmission system availability of 99.80% up to Dec 31, 2020.