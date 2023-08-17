PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Craftsmen to get up to Rs 2 lakh loan at 5% rate

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a new Central Sector Scheme “PM Vishwakarma” for artisans and craftspersons.

With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore, the scheme is stipulated to be in effect for a period of five years starting from Financial Year 2023-24 to Financial Year 2027-28.

It focuses on improving the quality as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that the Vishwakarmas are integrated with the domestic and global value chains.

Under the scheme, the artisans and craftspeople will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, Credit Support of up to Rs 1 lakh in the First Tranche, and Rs 2 lakh in the Second Tranche with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

The scheme will further provide Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support to the beneficiaries.

Traditional trades covered

The government highlighted that under the scheme, 18 traditional trades will be covered to provide support to rural and urban areas.

These trades include Carpenter, Boat Maker, Armourer, Blacksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith, Potter, Sculptor, Stone breaker, Cobbler, Mason, Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Doll & Toy Maker, Barber, Garland maker, Washerman, Tailor, and Fishing Net Maker.

The scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by artisans and craftspeople working with their hands and tools.