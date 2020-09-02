Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall deliver the Special Key Note Address at the USISPF 3rd Annual Leadership Summit at 9 PM on 3 September 2020, through video conference.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the US.

The theme of the 5-day Summit that began on 31 August is “US-India Navigating New Challenges”.

The theme covers various subjects such as:

India’s potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub

Opportunities in India’s Gas Market

Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India

Common Opportunities & Challenges in Tech Space

Indo-Pacific Economic issues

Innovation in Public Health and others

Union Ministers and Senior Officials are also participating in the Virtual Summit.

The information about the address was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the third day of the US-IndiaSummit2020, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan is addressing the Summit by talking about the US-India Energy Partnership.

On Tuesday, former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley had a discussion with USISPF Board Member Ajay Banga, the CEO of Mastercard about the Indian-American community in the United States and its positive impact in the US.

“Talents Indians bring to the US are all assets that are integral for America to move ahead. Indians in America should now participate in American politics by not just supporting leaders, but running to become one,” said Haley.

“USA and India are natural allies – we are democratic, we value life, the status of our people, and human rights of all. The leaders of our nations have realized this and have built a stronger relationship together,” she added.