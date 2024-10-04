Piyush Goyal chairs 6th India-US Commercial Dialogue with US Secretary of Commerce

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, on Friday, jointly chaired the 6th consecutive India-US Commercial Dialogue.

The Dialogue aims to improve the business and investment climate between the two countries with a renewed focus on new and emerging technologies. Its priority areas include Supply Chains Resilience, Climate and Clean Technology Cooperation; Inclusive Digital Growth; and Standards and Conformance Cooperation.

Under the Supply Chain track, both countries signed an MoU to “Expand and Diversify Critical Mineral Supply Chains”.

This will leverage complementary strengths and facilitate mutually beneficial development of Indian and US critical minerals exploration, extraction, processing, recycling, and related activities.

Piyush Goyal also held a one-on-one bilateral talk with the U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and discussed areas of mutual interest.

They discussed the pathway for strengthening ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-U.S. Trade Policy Forum, and further ways to add to two-way trade between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the India-US Commercial Dialogue, Goyal also held one-on-one meetings with the Chairman of Carlyle Group, William E. Convay Jr., and Julian Nebreda, CEO of Fluence Energy, a Siemens and AES Company.

The Secretary and the Minister also took stock of the following achievements since the 5th ministerial meeting took place in March 2023 in New Delhi.

This included the Semiconductor MoU, Innovation Handshake MoU, U.S.-India Energy Industry Network, Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Critical Minerals MoU, INDUS Innovation, Supporting Women-Owned and Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Expanding Startup and SME Resources in Bengaluru.

They also discussed the developments in the Travel and Tourism as well as the Healthcare sector.