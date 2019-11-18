Petrol rates continued to rise for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, whereas the diesel prices remained constant for nearly one week. The fuel prices have been affected due to an increase in rates of crude oil in the international market. Though on Monday, the petrol rates in the international market remained unchanged, the Brent crude oil rates were the highest in the past two months.

According to the Indian Oil website, petrol prices in the major metropolitan cities were up drastically by 16 paise/litre.

The petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.05/litre, Rs 76.74/litre, Rs 79.71/litre and Rs 76.97/litre respectively. The diesel rates, which have remained unchanged for six consecutive days are – Rs 65.79/litre, Rs 68.20/litre, 69.01/litre and 69.54/litre respectively.

Brent crude futures were down by 0.05 per cent, at $63.31 a barrel, which is the highest in the past two months. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $57.84 a barrel, 0.02 per cent higher than the previous session.

