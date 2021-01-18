India’s homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall (owned by Paytm Ecommerce Private Limited) which is empowering SMEs across the country with online services, today announced its Republic Day Sale from January 18 to January 26.

The company has partnered with AXIS Bank, ICICI & Standard Chartered to offer a 10% cashback on all debit, credit card, net banking, and EMI transactions.

Axis Bank offer is applicable on CC/DC and EMI transactions. Also, RBL Bank and Indusind Bank have participated in an OEM offer for Apple and other brands.

The company is giving massive deals on smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Vivo, among other best-selling brands with offers ranging from up to 25% off and up to Rs 12000 in cashback. The sale is also going to unveil some of the best price deals on all Apple products including iPads, Macbooks, Airpods, and more.

iPhone 11 (64GB) will be available at Rs 47,127 via Paytm cashback and additional offers on RBL Bank Cards. Paytm Mall is offering attractive exchange offers of up to Rs 9600. Furthermore, it is offering around a 75% discount on electronics and cashback of around Rs 3,000. Customers would be getting the best in class prices on over 5000 brands and 10000 sellers.

Paytm Mall would also offer generous discounts on leading apparel, footwear, and accessories range. Menswear from Mufti, Van Heusen, Park Avenue, US Polo Association among others would be available at 50% to 80% discount throughout their online collection.

Women’s wear across 10,000 styles will be offered at half the list price. A minimum 60% discount on footwear brands including Red Tape, Puma, Adidas, and Lotto on over 5000 SKUs is being offered.

A flat 10% cashback is available on consumer electronics such as wired and Bluetooth headphones, speakers, hard disks, power banks, and more across popular brands including boAT, Boult Audio, Portronics, San Disk, Seagate, etc.

Paytm Mall is also offering up to 60% discount on personal grooming products as well. The company is also offering heavy discounts and cashback across Home and Kitchen products. Paytm Mall is offering free delivery on over 1.5 lakh products.