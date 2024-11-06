Logo

Logo

# Business

Paytm launches UPI statement download service

Paytm on Wednesday has announced the launch of a new UPI statement download service.

SNS | New Delhi | November 6, 2024 1:44 pm

Paytm launches UPI statement download service

Paytm (File Photo)

Paytm on Wednesday has announced the launch of a new UPI statement download service.

This innovative service empowers users to monitor and manage their spending by allowing them to easily access their transaction records for any date range or financial year in a simple, downloadable PDF format.

The company said it will introduce the Excel format soon.

Advertisement

The UPI statement download is located within the “Balance & History” section, where users can select their desired date range and download statements with just a few clicks.

These statements are easy to save, share, and use for tasks such as tax filing and expense tracking, providing added convenience and flexibility.

“Our commitment to advancing mobile payments drives us to offer services that simplify financial management and provide convenience for our users. With the UPI statement download, we innovate to offer easy access to transaction history, empowering users to make informed financial decisions,” Paytm spokesperson said.

As digital payments gain popularity, this functionality meets the evolving needs of Paytm users who seek transparency and efficiency in financial management, the company said in its statement.

With the UPI statement download, users can access detailed transaction records, including transaction amounts, recipient details, bank accounts used, and timestamps, all in a clear, user-friendly format.

This service is particularly valuable for tracking spending, budgeting, maintaining comprehensive financial records, and efficient tax filing, supporting effective financial management and informed decision-making, it said.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

New Age Malady

There was a time prior to the 21st century when Great Britain, now mostly known as the UK, was really great. The same was true about the US and most of Western Europe but the current century has unveiled a different reality; Western countries are still far richer, but Asia, particularly India and China, are indisputably future world leaders.