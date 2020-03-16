The Income Tax Department on Monday issued a public message saying it is “mandatory” to link PAN card with Aadhaar card within the March 31 deadline. Those who are not comfortable doing it online, can do it offline as well through PAN services centres of NSDL and UTITSL. All Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) not linked to Aadhaar will be declared as “inoperative” after the deadline.

“Don’t miss the deadline!”

“It is mandatory to link your PAN and Aadhaar before 31st March, 2020. You can do it through Biometric Aadhaar authentication & also by visiting the PAN service centers of NSDL and UTITSL,” the department said in the latest post on social media.

In a video, attached with the message on its Twitter handle @IncomeTaxIndia, it said such a linking is for a “beneficial tomorrow”.

The video described that there are two ways to complete this task:

Send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10digitPAN> Through e-filing portal of the department: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the I-T department, had extended the deadline for this task for the eighth time on December 30 last year.

The Supreme Court had in September 2019 declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of tax returns and allotment of PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.