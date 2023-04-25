Palchan Hotel & Spa becomes second hotel in Asia to be part of Radisson Individuals Retreats

Palchan Hotel & Spa, located in the beautiful valley of Manali, has now become the second hotel in Asia to be a part of the prestigious Radisson Individuals Retreats.

This luxurious hotel has always been known for its exceptional service, stunning location, and unparalleled hospitality.

Atul Sharma and Ayaan Sharma, owners of Palchan Hotel & Spa, Manali, a new five star property in Palchan, have signed with Radisson Individuals Retreats.

Ayaan Sharma said, “It is Radisson Individuals Retreats, second in Asia and first in Manali.”

With this new collaboration, Palchan Hotel & Spa promises an even more elevated experience for its guests.

The hotel offers a range of exquisite accommodations, including deluxe rooms and suites, and a variety of exciting experiences, such as fly dining, hot air balloon rides, and more.

This partnership with Radisson Individuals Retreats will only enhance the hotel’s already impressive reputation as a top-tier destination in India.