Overall fundraising from capital markets to spike 21% to Rs 14.27 trillion in FY25: Buch

Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch Friday said the overall fundraising from capital markets, including through equity and debt instruments, is estimated to jump by nearly 21 per cent to Rs 14.27 trillion in FY25 from the Rs 11.8 trillion in FY24.

Addressing a NISM-organised conference, Buch said that in the past nine months of the current fiscal, entities have mobilised Rs 3.3 trillion in equity and Rs 7.3 trillion from the debt markets, with the overall mop-up reaching Rs 10.7 trillion.

“If we project for the next quarter (Q4), we will probably end somewhere like over Rs 14 trillion raised for the year in terms of capital, both equity and debt,” she highlighted.

Sebi is working towards expediting the time taken for clearing issuances, Buch said, committing to reducing the time taken for clearing small and medium enterprises (SME) board proposals.

She said the market regulator is taking upto 3 months for such SME issuances, while the banks are giving in-principle approvals in 15 minutes, and added that it will like to use more of tech tools to advance the issuances.

Buch mentioned that the money raised by real estate investments trusts, infrastructure investment trusts and municipal bonds has a very small contribution to the overall capital raising at around Rs 10,000 crore in the first nine months of FY25, but added that she sees the activity growing over the next decade to even exceed the money raised from equity and debt markets.

She appreciated the resource mobilisation done by domestic institutional investors over the last few years, and added that this money has helped in times of volatilities which may see a pull-out by foreign portfolio investors.

Notably, Buch pointed out that the regulator has been clearing mutual funds’ new offers much faster, and said systematic investment plans (SIP) with a minimum amount of Rs 250 will be launched shortly.