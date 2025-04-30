Over 80% of employees of Indian cos plan to change employers next year: Report

Over 80% of employees of Indian companies are in the midst of changing employers or might seek new jobs in 12 months, said a survey by global professional services firm Aon.

According to Aon’s ‘2025 Employee Sentiment Study’, 7% of employees feel undervalued in India, compared to 13% globally.

Further, 82% of surveyed employees in India are either in the process of moving employers or might seek new employment in the next 12 months, compared to 60% across the globe.

0Medical coverage was one of the highest valued benefits across all generations among those surveyed in India, with Gen X and Gen Y rating it higher than Gen Z.

Gen Z rated work-life balance as the top-valued benefit.

Additionally, 76% of those surveyed said they would be willing to sacrifice existing benefits for a better choice of benefits. This highlights the necessity for businesses in India to align their total rewards and benefits strategies with the changing expectations of their workforce.

The study also found that 10% of surveyed employees in the country had no confidence that their employer is investing in their skills development and training to prepare them for the future of work.

At the same time, employees surveyed showed a higher commitment to improving their AI skill set, with 43% feeling motivated to develop new skills to stay relevant when asked about AI compared to 35% globally.