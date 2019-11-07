The online professional learning platform, Great Learning, has recently announced a senior-level learning programme- ‘AI for Leaders’ in academic collaboration with the University of Texas Austin.

This four-month programme is suitable for business leaders who are willing to use the knowledge of data and AI to leverage improved capabilities in their organization’s customer interactions, operations and much more.

People working at the positions of—product managers, directors, category managers, CXOs, delivery managers and anyone in a leadership position are the right fit for this programme.

“AI is expected to add significant growth and value to the world’s economy and it will impact their customers, employees, investors, operations and product/service offerings. Our current business environment mandates that mid and senior leaders be aware of the possibilities that AI has to offer,” said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning.

The curriculum includes an introduction module, Visualizing Data, Machine Learning, Application of Neural networks & Deep Neural Networks, Object Detection case study in Computer Vision, Sentiment Analysis and much more. Learners are expected to devote at least 2-3 hours every week (apart from time spent on interactive sessions) as part of this programme. Additional Live Virtual Sessions by experts and faculties from the industry will further reinforce concepts and ensure quality learning.