One arrested for fraudulently availing Input Tax Credit of more than Rs 16 cr

A person involved in availing and passing fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 16.74 crore without receipt of goods from different fake, suspended, and non-existent firms, has been arrested.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram Zonal Unit (GU), Gurugram, has unearthed a case wherein a series of entities controlled by a person as proprietor/director of M/s Umang Overseas, M/s Ulagarsan Impex Put Ltd and M/s Umang Impex Private Limited, was found to be involved in availing and passing fraudulent ITC of Rs 16.74 crore without receipt of goods from different fake, suspended and non-existent firms.

During the search, many pen drives, rubber stamps of different firms, and documents/records were resumed and the same is being investigated for estimation of duty evasion.

The key person involved in availing and passing of fraudulent ITC was arrested and produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court on 5 April, and ordered judicial custody for 14 days.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.