Oil marketing companies (OMC) hit the pause button on the incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices on Sunday.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel was also sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

On Saturday, petrol price was increased by 30 paise, while diesel was kept unchanged.

In the city of Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price was at Rs 107.83 per litre on Sunday. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among the metros.

Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark and OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, rates may rise further.

Consumers can now expect that any further rise in fuel prices is checked only if international crude prices decline.

Brent crude is currently over $73 per barrel.