Country’s two major app-based cab services, Ola and Uber, have temporarily suspended their ride-sharing service i.e. Uber Pool and Ola Share, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed over 10,000 persons so far globally.

Shared rides allow users to commute with other riders and these rides usually costs less than standalone rides.

“In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the ”Ola Share” category until further notice,” Ola said in a statement on Friday.

Similarly, Uber spokesperson said, “We are determined to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the cities we serve. With that in mind, we are suspending the Uber Pool service across India. In line with the Government advisory, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel,” a Uber spokesperson said.”

“The health and safety of our driver-partners and customers are of utmost importance and we have taken several steps in this regard to ensure the highest levels of hygiene are maintained in the vehicles on the platform. The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens,” Ola said in its statement.

The company said it will continue to provide Micro, Mini, and Prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.

Uber also said that it would offer services to meet essential requirement but also requested people to observes the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew.

“In line with the Government’s advisory, we urge riders to observe the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22. However, we will offer services to meet the essential and urgent travel needs of the communities we serve,” said company’s spokesperson.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to observe Janta curfew by not going out of their homes from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday amid novel coronavirus pandemic.

(With input from agencies)