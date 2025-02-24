Number of liquidations going down under IBC: IBBI chief

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) in its latest newsletter said that over the years since the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), more companies are getting resolved, and the number of liquidations is going down.

“There is a visible trend reversal in the number of companies going into liquidation under the Code. While the liquidation process has undergone important course corrections over the years, there is scope for further improvement,” IBBI chairperson Ravi Mittal said.

IBBI further said that in 2017-18, for every one case that was resolved, five companies would go into liquidation. In 2024-25, till December, IBBI data showed that for every one company resolved, 1.3 went into liquidation.

The insolvency regulator highlighted in its report that the amount realised by claimants in the completed liquidation cases has been very low compared to the corporate insolvency resolution process, and in some cases, it has been even lower than the liquidation value.

“Given that many distressed entities are being liquidated under the Code and there is a growing need to improve realisation for claimants, it is imperative that the liquidation process be reformed further for improved outcomes,” Mittal added.

Notably, as of December 31, 2024, around 44 per cent of the total number of insolvency cases were closed through liquidation. Till December 2024, as many as 2,707 corporate insolvency resolution processes ended in liquidation, resulting in a realisation of Rs 8,788 crore against total admitted claims of Rs 2,43,703 crore.

Of the total cases ending in liquidation, 211 had admitted claims of more than Rs 1,000 crore, with aggregate claims of Rs 9.59 lakh crore. However, IBBI data indicated that the assets on the ground for these companies were valued at only Rs 0.45 lakh crore.

Further, till the aforesaid time, only 93 companies were closed by sale as a going concern under the liquidation process, with claims amounting to Rs 1,48,537.56 crore, against the liquidation value of Rs 5,432.97 crore.