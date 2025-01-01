NSE’s market cap increased by 21 pc to Rs 438 lakh crore in 2024

The year 2024 has been a historic year for the Indian stock market as the market cap of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) increased by 21 per cent on YoY (year-on-year) basis to Rs 438.9 lakh crore ($5.13 trillion) as of December 31, 2024, from Rs 361.05 lakh crore ($ 4.34 trillion) on December 29, 2023, according to a data released by it on Tuesday.

A total of 301 companies have been listed on the NSE in 2024.

Out of these, 90 were mainboard and 178 were SME companies. At the same time, 33 companies have been directly listed.

In 2024, IPOs of 90 mainboard companies came. All these companies raised a total amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore. The average IPO size among mainboard companies was Rs 1,772 crore.

The largest IPO this year was launched by Hyundai Motor India with an issue size of Rs 27,859 crore. The smallest IPO of Rs 72 crore was launched by Vibhor Steel Tubes.

This year, 178 SME companies raised Rs 7,348 crore through IPOs. The average size of SME IPOs was Rs 41 crore. The largest SME IPO was launched by Danish Power with an issue size of Rs 198 crore. The smallest SME IPO of the year was launched by HOAC Foods India Ltd with an issue size of Rs 6 crore.

In 2024, Nifty50 surged 8.8 per cent on an annual basis.

On December 31, 2024, NSE’s benchmark index closed at 23,645, against 21,731 on December 29, 2023.

Among the NSE indices, the Nifty Next 50 index has given the highest return of 27.4 per cent. At the same time, Nifty Smallcap 50 and Nifty Midcare 50 have given returns of 25.3 per cent and 21.5 per cent, respectively.

NSE’s market cap to GDP ratio was 145 per cent on December 31, 2024, which was 117 per cent on December 29, 2023, showing an increase of 29 per cent.