Flagship National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers grew by nearly 22 per cent to 4.15 crore at February-end 2021, government data showed on Wednesday.

“The number of subscribers in various schemes rose to 414.70 lakh by end-February 2021 from 340.34 lakh in February 2020, showing a year-on-year increase of 21.85 per cent,” PFRDA said in a release.

YoY, subscribers were at 3.43 crore under NPS and APY.

As of February 28, 2021, total pension assets under management stood at Rs 5,59,594 crore, showing a year-on-year growth of 33.09 per cent, PFRDA said.

The NPS is for the government, autonomous bodies, and corporate sector. APY mainly targets the unorganised sector in the country to cater to their old-age pension needs.