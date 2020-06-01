Oil marketing companies have hiked the prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and aviation turbine fuel with effect from Monday, June 1.

The price of non-subsidised LPG has been hiked by up to Rs 37 per cyclinder in metros exactly a month after the Government reduced the price by a record Rs 162.50 per cylinder on the back of a slump in benchmark international rates.

In Delhi, the price of non-subsidised 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was at Rs 581.50 down from Rs 744.

However, with the new hike, in Delhi, the price has risen to Rs 593.00 (increase by Rs 11.50/cylinder), in Kolkata – Rs 616.00 (increase by Rs 31.50), in Mumbai – Rs 590.50 (increase by Rs 11.50) and in Chennai – Rs 606.50 (increase by Rs 37).

The government currently subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. Additional purchases have to be made at the market price.

In a statement on Sunday, Indian Oil Corp said that the retail selling price of LPG in Delhi market for the month of May 2020 was reduced from Rs 744 to Rs 581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with drop in International prices.

“For the month of June, there has been an increase in International prices of LPG. Due to increase in the prices in international market, the RSP of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder,” it said.

It however said that, this increase will not impact the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries, as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.

Meanwhile, price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in the national capital has been raised by Rs 11,030.62 to 33,575.37 per kilolitre, according to data on the Indian Oil Corp’s website.

Similarly, in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai the price has been raised to Rs 38,543.48, Rs 33,070.56 and Rs 34,569.30 per kilolitre respectively.