The Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) hosted an interaction with Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, on January 07 here in New Delhi.

During his interaction Satyarthi emphasizing how youth serve as an important solution for various challenges faced by the country.

He also stressed the need for active participation of the youth of today, alongside proper purpose, guidance and direction.

Speaking on the subject of generating awareness via important media such as social media, he said, “In today’s times, social media plays an important role in drawing attention to injustice of any kind, spreading awareness, and encouraging voicing important concerns. Silence is violence, as far as injustice is concerned.”

One of the participants, Priyanka Mehta said, “As policymakers, he made us consider the immense power of advocacy. Consequently, we witnessed the necessitation and power of updating and amending our legislation to suit the humanitarian cause of our nation.”

Satyarthi is known for his peaceful struggle to stop children from being exploited as labour instead of attending school. He has also contributed to the development of international conventions on the rights of children.

In 2014, Satyarthi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work against the suppression of children and young people, and for the right of all children to education.